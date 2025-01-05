India and US strengthen high-tech cooperation amid administration transition and policy continuity

India and the US are working to ensure the continuity of their high-tech cooperation by solidifying commitments ahead of the Trump administration's transition this month, during the visit of outgoing U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on January 5 and 6.

Sullivan will meet his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, besides highlighting the Indo-US high-tech and innovation alliance through the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) at a lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi.