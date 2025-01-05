PM Modi sends 'chaadar' to Ajmer Dargah amid fresh controversy

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial ‘chaadar’ was formally offered at the Ajmer Dargah on the occasion of the 813th ‘Urs’ of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on Saturday.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the event to present the sacred offering on behalf of the Prime Minister.
At the dargah, Rijiju prayed for peace and harmony in the country. Following the offering, Prime Minister Modi’s message was read out, calling on people of all religions to work together in unity.
In his message, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti worldwide and to the devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif. He praised the saint’s contributions to humanity, stressing the enduring relevance of his teachings.
“Saints, pirs, faqirs, and great men have illuminated lives with their welfare ideas. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s messages of public welfare and humanity have left an indelible mark. His life and ideals, dedicated to promoting love and harmony in society, will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister wrote.
He further said, “Every sect and every religion should come together and work for the country and for world peace.”
The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Urs celebrations would strengthen mutual bonds among people and inspire efforts for the betterment of society and the nation. Concluding his message, Modi prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people and bowed to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
As part of the occasion, the Minister also launched a web portal of the dargah, the ‘Garib Nawaz’ app for pilgrims, and an operations manual for the conduct of the annual ‘Urs’. The Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is also known as Garib Nawaz or the Protector of the Poor.
However, the offering of the chaadar has sparked fresh controversy. Hindu Sena’s national president, Vishnu Gupta, has filed a petition in the Ajmer Civil Court, seeking to prevent Prime Minister Modi from presenting the chaadar. Gupta argued that the act could influence an ongoing legal case concerning the site of the dargah.
In November last year, the Hindu Sena filed a petition alleging that Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dargah was built on the ruins of a Shiva temple. Gupta maintained that the Prime Minister’s participation in the religious ceremony could undermine the court proceedings.
Vijay Sharma, a local lawyer representing Gupta, has submitted an application to the court. Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel has registered the petition and scheduled the next hearing for 24th January. On the same day, the court will also hear arguments regarding the claim that the dargah was constructed on a temple site.
The controversy has added a new dimension to debates surrounding the historic dargah and its significance.