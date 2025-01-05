PM Modi sends 'chaadar' to Ajmer Dargah amid fresh controversy

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial ‘chaadar’ was formally offered at the Ajmer Dargah on the occasion of the 813th ‘Urs’ of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on Saturday.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the event to present the sacred offering on behalf of the Prime Minister.

At the dargah, Rijiju prayed for peace and harmony in the country. Following the offering, Prime Minister Modi’s message was read out, calling on people of all religions to work together in unity.

In his message, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti worldwide and to the devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif. He praised the saint’s contributions to humanity, stressing the enduring relevance of his teachings.

“Saints, pirs, faqirs, and great men have illuminated lives with their welfare ideas. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s messages of public welfare and humanity have left an indelible mark. His life and ideals, dedicated to promoting love and harmony in society, will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He further said, “Every sect and every religion should come together and work for the country and for world peace.”