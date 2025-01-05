Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10

NEW DELHI: The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the largest annual gathering of the Indian diaspora will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10.

The theme for this year's PBD Convention is 'Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat', celebrating the vital role of the diaspora in the development of a prosperous and developed India.

The event will also feature four themed exhibitions, including those focused on the universal legacy of the Ramayana, the diaspora’s contribution to technology, Viksit Bharat (Indian migrants from Mandvi to Muscat) and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th edition of the convention on January 9 and the chief guest Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, will address the gathering virtually.