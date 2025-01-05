Sub Inspector exam paper leak case: 9 more trainee SIs suspended in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In a significant development in the Sub Inspector 2021 paper leak case, nine more trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) have been suspended, bringing the total number of suspended officers to 20.

The SOG has arrested 45 trainee SIs in connection with the paper leak case. Of these, 25 accused have been granted bail.

The suspensions follow a series of actions initiated by the authorities.

On December 31, 2024, the Police Headquarters issued orders for field training for trainee SIs. However, these orders were seen as an attempt to facilitate the appointment of the accused officers.

The new suspension orders have effectively reversed the situation.

On Sunday, Bikaner Range Inspector General (IG) Omprakash suspended eight trainee SIs, including Karanpal Godara, Jairam, Manish Beniwal, Shravan Kumar, Manisha, Ankita Godara, Manju Vishnoi, and Manju Devi.

Of these, Manju Vishnoi was allotted Bikaner, Manju Devi Hanumangarh, and the rest were assigned to Sri Ganganagar district. Additionally, Ajmer Range IG Omprakash suspended one trainee SI, Subhash Vishnoi.

This follows the suspension of 11 trainee SIs from the Jaipur and Udaipur ranges on January 3, 2025.

All the suspended officers had been sent to their respective districts on December 31, 2024, despite being under investigation.

According to the Rajasthan Civil Service (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1958, any government employee taken into police custody for more than 48 hours is subject to suspension.

The current actions are based on this regulation, as all the accused had been in custody.

Six individuals who were selected in the recruitment process but did not join have also been arrested.

In May, the Police Headquarters directed all districts and ranges to initiate departmental action against the accused.The Police Headquarters’ decision to send the accused SIs for field training has been legally challenged in the High Court.

A hearing on this matter is scheduled for January 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who had been vocal about cancelling the Sub Inspector-2021 recruitment process, has recently refrained from making further statements.

On Sunday, he met BJP state president Madan Rathore at the party’s state office but avoided questions regarding the recruitment’s cancellation. When asked if the government’s recent actions, including the suspension of SIs on bail, were influenced by his protests, Meena declined to comment.

His sudden silence has sparked speculation about possible instructions from the party’s central leadership to avoid conflicting with the government’s stance.

Notably, Meena recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. On December 30, 2024, Meena had publicly demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process and criticized the SOG’s handling of the investigation.

As the High Court prepares to hear the case, the outcome could have significant implications for the accused officers and the future of the recruitment process.

The evolving political and legal landscape surrounding the Sub Inspector-2021 paper leak case continues to draw attention, with further developments anticipated in the coming days.