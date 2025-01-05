Uttarakhand to introduce strict land laws to curb unchecked transactions by outsiders

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Uttarakhand government is set to introduce stringent land laws aimed at curbing the rampant buying and selling of land by outsiders.

According to revenue sources, prior to the implementation of these new land regulations, the government had already seized 750 cases of land transactions that violated purchasing provisions in the past month alone.

These plots were originally bought for specific and genuine purposes but have been misused.

"We are committed to protecting our land and ensuring that it is used for its intended purpose," the Chief Minister stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the importance of providing relief to stakeholders (investors) through the state's land laws.

"Investment is essential for the development of the state," he stated.

He also highlighted that new job opportunities will arise from such investments, which will ultimately propel Uttarakhand forward.

In an address during the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive committee of the Uttarakhand Press Club at the IRDT auditorium in Survey Chowk, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "The state government is moving forward in matters of land laws by considering the suggestions of stakeholders."

He stated the importance of collaboration and feedback in shaping policies that affect the region.

Speaking to TNIE, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Revenue, told this daily, "Discussions and suggestions are being sought from stakeholders regarding land laws. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates are continuously receiving feedback from the public. We are also set to initiate the implementation of land laws."

Elaborating on the Chief Minister's objectives, Secretary Suman said, "The land laws are being introduced for those who have engaged in reckless buying and selling of lands. There has been misuse of land, and land banks have been created. Those who purchased land for specific purposes have not utilized it accordingly."

According to sources in the Revenue Department, "In Uttarakhand, it will be mandatory for residents of other states to obtain permission from the District Magistrate before purchasing any type of land."

The process will include a background check on the buyer and will ensure that the intended use of the land is clearly defined.

"The purpose of this scrutiny is to prevent uncontrolled land purchases and their misuse within the state," sources also said.