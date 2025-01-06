Akal Takht directs SAD to accept resignation of party president Sukhbir Badal

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (Highest Temporal seat of Sikhs) directed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday to refrain from delaying the resignation of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The body also condemned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for initiating inquiry against Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Harpeet Singh, whose services were temporarily suspended on charges of allegations leveled against him over domestic dispute.

The Akal Takht Jathedar (High priest) Giani Raghbir Singh said on Monday the compliance of five high priests’ verdict pronounced from the podium (faseel) of the Akal Takht has to be fulfilled.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal should not adopt dilly dallying (aana kaani) approach in accepting the resignations of Sukhbir and other leaders lying pending till date," he said.

On December 2, 2024, Akal Takht’s pronouncement directed the party’s working committee to accept the resignation of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders who had resigned earlier.

It also mandated the reorganisation of the party through a membership drive, followed by the election of a new president. As per the orders of the Takht, the working committee was to convene within three days to accept the resignations, but the SAD sought a 20-day extension, which expired on December 22.

After missing this second deadline too, the SAD leaders stated that the decision on resignations would be taken up in the working committee meeting, supposed to be called up in the first week of January.

Since then, no meeting of the working committee has been called by SAD leaders, who are preoccupied with preparations for the annual Maghi Mela conference in Muktsar on January 14.

Sukhbir, who was declared guilty of religious misconduct (tankhaiya) by the Akal Takht on August 30, tendered his resignation on November 16.

In another strongly worded statement, Giani Raghbir Singh, criticised the SGPC for initiating inquiry against Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Giani Singh said, "It was a violation of Akal Takht’s jurisdiction, as only the Akal Takht has the power of probing allegations against the Takht Jathedars and not the SGPC. The inquiry has to be handed over to the Akal Takht. I have already expressed my displeasure with the SGPC on this issue.’’

The SGPC in its executive meeting on December 19 had suspended Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh temporarily and a three-member sub-committee was constituted to investigate the allegations leveled against him.