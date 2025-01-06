BJP says Congress spreading lies on Chinese occupation

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday came down on the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing Chinese occupation of Indian territory, pointing out that the party cannot get away with “such lies” as all of it occurred during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure.

The BJP’s response came a day after the Congress alleged in a post on X, “China kept occupying India’s land. Narendra Modi kept giving clean chit.”

Contradicting the Congress’ claims, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the Congress has the “dishonesty” to speak of Chinese annexation of Indian territory despite the fact that all of it occurred during Nehru’s tenure as prime minister.