BJP says Congress spreading lies on Chinese occupation

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday came down on the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing Chinese occupation of Indian territory, pointing out that the party cannot get away with “such lies” as all of it occurred during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure.
The BJP’s response came a day after the Congress alleged in a post on X, “China kept occupying India’s land. Narendra Modi kept giving clean chit.”
Contradicting the Congress’ claims, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the Congress has the “dishonesty” to speak of Chinese annexation of Indian territory despite the fact that all of it occurred during Nehru’s tenure as prime minister.
“Imagine blaming Prime Minister Modi for Nehru’s betrayal. The Congress cannot get away with such lies, even if Rahul Gandhi thinks otherwise,” he said in a post on X.
Dismissing the allegations as an attempt to distort history for electoral gain, Malviya declared that the BJP won’t allow Congress to manipulate facts.
Malviya said the reality is that He’an county is the new name for Aksai Chin, which China occupied by 1962. The Hekang county refers to the adjacent territory, he said.
“The significance of He’an county lies in the G219 Highway, which China formally opened in 1957. Prime Minister Nehru acknowledged its construction in Parliament in 1959,” Malviya said.
The key features of the He’an county include Haji Langar, occupied by China in 1959, and an Indian patrol was detained here in 1958, he said.
“Qizil Jilga, captured by China in 1962. Chung Tash, occupied by China in 1962. Dehra Compas, taken over by China in 1961. Shamal Lungpa, seized by China in October 1959, close to the site of a 1959 attack on an Indian patrol,” Malviya said.