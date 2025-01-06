Boost to India-Indonesia relation as Prez Subianto to be R-Day chief guest

NEW DELHI: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has formally accepted New Delhi’s invitation to be the chief guest for the 2025 Republic Day parade, it is reliably learnt.
The choice of Subianto as the first guest of third term of Prime Minister Modi signals the importance India attaches to the bilateral relationship with Indonesia and its Act East policy. The visit is expected to see both sides stepping up their strategic cooperation and defence ties.
India-Indonesia relations received a significant boost during the PM’s visit to Jakarta in 2018 as the two countries signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and embraced the ‘Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,’ which further strengthened their defence ties.
India’s first Republic Day guest was from Indonesia, President Sukarno, a key ally of country’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the golden years of the non-aligned movement. India and Indonesia have shared over two thousand years of strong cultural and commercial connections, with Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions spreading from India to Indonesia. Indonesia’s folk art and theater are deeply influenced by stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Indonesia has become one of India’s largest trade partners in the ASEAN region, with total bilateral trade reaching US$ 26.69 billion in 2023-24. India is the second-largest importer of coal and crude palm oil from Indonesia and also imports minerals, rubber, pulp and paper, and hydrocarbons.
On the other hand, India exports refined petroleum products, commercial vehicles, telecommunication equipment, agricultural produce, bovine meat, steel products, and plastics to Indonesia.
Indonesia is also an attractive destination for Indian investment, with around 30 Indian joint ventures and investments in the country. .