Boost to India-Indonesia relation as Prez Subianto to be R-Day chief guest

NEW DELHI: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has formally accepted New Delhi’s invitation to be the chief guest for the 2025 Republic Day parade, it is reliably learnt.

The choice of Subianto as the first guest of third term of Prime Minister Modi signals the importance India attaches to the bilateral relationship with Indonesia and its Act East policy. The visit is expected to see both sides stepping up their strategic cooperation and defence ties.

India-Indonesia relations received a significant boost during the PM’s visit to Jakarta in 2018 as the two countries signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and embraced the ‘Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,’ which further strengthened their defence ties.