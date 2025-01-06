BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor arrested; vows to continue his protest in jail

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor who was arrested during his fast-unto-death protest at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital since January 2 was sent to jail on Monday after he refused to sign a bail bond following his arrest.

In a pre-dawn crackdown, police arrested Kishor who started his fast-unto-death in support of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates demanding the cancellation of the 70th combined competitive (preliminary) examination and re-test given allegations of a question paper leak and other irregularities.

Patna district administration had termed the protest illegal as it was being held in a restricted area. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has said that repeated notices were issued to Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor, urging him and his supporters to relocate the demonstration to Gardani Bagh, the designated protest site, but the latter paid no heed.

At around 4 am on Monday, a police team reached the protest site and lifted him in an ambulance and was later detained at a police station in Patna rural. He was later escorted to the court where he was produced before the chief judicial magistrate.

Kishor was granted bail with a condition not to repeat the offence in future, which the Jan Suraaj Party leader denied. He didn't sign the bail bond of Rs 25,000 and was finally sent to a 14-day judicial custody in the Beur central jail in Patna.