Cancel licence if a tea garden closed for 3 months: Didi

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) stating that if a tea garden is closed for more than three months, its lease will be cancelled.

The government has asked the district magistrates to prepare a list of the closed tea gardens and the period of closure, officials said. “The SOP was notified as it was found that many owners did not re-open their tea gardens even after the government addressed the workers’ issues,” an official said.