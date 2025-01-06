Citizenship to 60-yr-old under CAA, 1st in Bihar

PATNA: Sumitra Saha Prasad, also known as Rani Saha (60), finally received Indian citizenship after a 40-year wait, becoming the first person in Bihar to do so under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Prasad has been living on a visa in Bihar’s Ara’s town ever since she got married to an Indian citizen.

Her youngest daughter, Aishwarya Prasad, applied for citizenship on her behalf in November 2024, and within two months, the process was completed. “It’s a historic day for the whole family as our 40-year-old wait for Indian citizenship came to an end,” Sumitra said.