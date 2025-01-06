Citizenship to 60-yr-old under CAA, 1st in Bihar

PATNA: Sumitra Saha Prasad, also known as Rani Saha (60), finally received Indian citizenship after a 40-year wait, becoming the first person in Bihar to do so under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Prasad has been living on a visa in Bihar’s Ara’s town ever since she got married to an Indian citizen.
Her youngest daughter, Aishwarya Prasad, applied for citizenship on her behalf in November 2024, and within two months, the process was completed. “It’s a historic day for the whole family as our 40-year-old wait for Indian citizenship came to an end,” Sumitra said.
The certificate was granted to her on Friday during a state-level empowered committee meeting chaired by M Ramachandran, Director of Census and Citizenship Registration, held at the Director of Citizen Registration office.
The committee reviewed an application submitted by Sumitra Rani Saha’s daughter Aishwarya Prasad on her behalf under Section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, as amended by the CAA, 2019.
Following due scrutiny and approval through the CAA portal, the certificate was generated and electronically shared with the applicant via email and SMS notifications. “Our long wait has come to an end now. With Indian citizenship granted, now I don’t need to visit Kolkata for renewal of my visa,” a visibly elated Sumitra told this reporter on Sunday.
Recalling her journey from Bangladesh to India, Sumitra said, “At the age of five in 1970, I went to live with my aunt in Rajshahi, Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). A year later, the Indo-Pakistani War led to the creation of Bangladesh, but life for Hindus in the region remained precarious. I studied there until Class 10, but Hindus were treated with disdain. The atmosphere was hostile.”
Sumitra said that she returned to India in 1985, never going back to Bangladesh. However, her stay in India was fraught with challenges as she lived on a visa. Sumitra’s father, Madan Gopal Chaudhary, faced financial difficulties and could not support his family of six. With two daughters and two sons, he sent Sumitra to her aunt’s home for relief. After returning to India at the age of 20, Sumitra reunited with her father in Katihar before marrying Parmeshwar Prasad of Bhojpur on March 10, 1985.
The couple settled in Ara town, where Parmeshwar ran a home appliance shop. Sumitra’s struggle persisted even after her husband’s death in 2010 due to cancer.
Living on a visa meant frequent renewals and constant uncertainty. “Every year, I worry about about the visa. Locals often taunted me and demanded that I go back to Bangladesh. In 2023, I was summoned to the police station and told to return to Bangladesh,” she recalled.
In 2024, while renewing her visa in Kolkata, Sumitra’s family learned about the CAA, which provides a pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. Her youngest daughter, Aishwarya, took the lead in navigating the application process. “Aishwarya worked tirelessly for months to get Indian citizenship,” Sumitra said.
In January 2025, the family’s efforts bore fruit as she was granted Indian citizenship, ending decades of uncertainty. For the first time, Sumitra will be eligible for government services and documents like an Aadhaar card, ration card, and PAN card.
Pathway to citizenship
