Coal industry makes strides towards digital operation

RAIPUR: In a significant milestone, the dozer push mining technology based on digital knowledge application has for the first time been successfully tested in the coal mining operation in Parsa East and Kete Basen (PEKB) mine at Udaipur in Ambikapur about 350 km north of Raipur.
Under the guidance of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), the development is being cited as groundbreaking in India's mining sector.
Chief scientist at CSIR-CIMFR Dr M P Roy, appreciating the success of the dozer push technology trial, said, “This new technology has the potential to revolutionise open-cast mining operations in India. The dozer push mining method is a modern alternative to traditional dragline and truck/shovel excavation. It not only accelerates and improves mining efficiency but also reduces operational costs”.
The trial accomplished with the desired result was carried out by Adani Natural Resources, a leading private mining company.
The test of the performance and qualities marks a significant achievement in mining technology, leveraging unmanned machines for coal extraction.
The newly engaged technique boasts itself as a significant stage in the journey toward digital autonomous mining, ensuring improved productivity and safety.
The dozer push mining trial employs an automated (unmanned) drill machine to perform cast blasting. Post-blasting, the erupted discharged materials are relocated using a specially designed large, automated dozer to the decoaled area.
The procedure is seen as a potential solution to challenges faced in traditional truck-shovel mining, especially during the monsoon season, when haul roads become muddy, impacting safety and productivity.
"By reducing dependence on trucks and excavators, this method optimizes excavation activities and lowers unit costs, offering a more sustainable and efficient approach to mining. The achievement places India at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge mining technologies", affirmed the officials.
The trial was led by CSIR-CIMFR Director Prof Arvind Kumar Mishra with critical contributions from Dr M P Roy, Dr Vivek Kumar Himanshu, R S Yadav, Suraj Kumar and Ashish Kumar Vishwakarma, who played pivotal roles in the successful execution of the first of its kind mining technology.