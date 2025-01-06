Coal industry makes strides towards digital operation

RAIPUR: In a significant milestone, the dozer push mining technology based on digital knowledge application has for the first time been successfully tested in the coal mining operation in Parsa East and Kete Basen (PEKB) mine at Udaipur in Ambikapur about 350 km north of Raipur.

Under the guidance of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), the development is being cited as groundbreaking in India's mining sector.

Chief scientist at CSIR-CIMFR Dr M P Roy, appreciating the success of the dozer push technology trial, said, “This new technology has the potential to revolutionise open-cast mining operations in India. The dozer push mining method is a modern alternative to traditional dragline and truck/shovel excavation. It not only accelerates and improves mining efficiency but also reduces operational costs”.