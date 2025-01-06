Eight DRG jawans, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

BIJAPUR: Eight jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle with a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

This was the biggest strike by Maoists on security forces in the state in the last two years and the first assault in 2025.

Maoists detonated the IED near Ambeli village under Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm when DRG personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

All eight DRG jawans travelling in the SUV and the driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot, the official added.

The DRG is a unit of the state police and its personnel are mostly recruited from local tribal population and also from surrendered Naxalites.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were being evacuated, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area by security forces, the IPS officer informed.

These DRG personnel were involved in an anti-Naxalite operation carried out for three days on the borders of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts by joint teams of security personnel, the IG said.

Five Naxalites were killed in the three-day-long operation and one DRG head constable also lost his life, he said.