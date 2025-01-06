Five killed in encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

DANTEWADA: The number of Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has gone up to five with the recovery of one more body, police said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday, while one more body was recovered later, he said.

With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle with the security personnel has risen to five, including two women, the official said.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight.

Search operation was still underway in the area, the official said.