Forest guards escort 18 children to school in Assam due to tiger threat

GUWAHATI: A group of 18 children might have felt like VIPs on Monday when they were escorted to their school and brought back home by forest guards wielding gun.

The forest department had to take this measure as a stretch of the road from the minors’ Timona Basti and Kendupaam village to their Nam Kamakhya Gaon Lower Primary School in central Assam’s Nagaon district traverses a tea garden which is frequented by a full-grown tiger that killed a man and injured some others in recent times.

Monday was the first day of a four-day event called 'Gunotsav 2025'. It is a school evaluation exercise of the state government.

The school authorities had approached the forest department seeking security for these children so they can take part in Gunotsav. Security was provided accordingly.

Bibhuti Majumder, Ranger of the Salonah Range, told this newspaper the forest department was ready to provide security to people as and when required. The department advised villagers not to venture out after dusk.