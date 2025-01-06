IAF combat capability faces resource shortage and delay in modernisation

NEW DELHI: Amid the fast-changing geo-strategic scenario, the combat capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is turning into a tale of woes; not only is there a shortage of fighter pilots, the training of these pilots, even when inducted, is plagued with shortage of resources.

Delay in modernisation, specifically of the force multipliers, aggravates the situation further, especially when compared to Pakistan and Chinese Air Forces who have an edge in the same.

The audit carried out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and tabled in during the winter session has noted a continued decline in the number of combat pilots as, “In February 2015, IAF had assessed that there was a shortage of 486 pilots.”