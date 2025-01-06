India sees post-COVID surge in foreign tourists; Canada Bangladesh arrivals decline: MHA data

NEW DELHI: An analysis conducted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that the number of international travelers to India post-COVID has gone up to nearly one crore (2023-24), but the trend showed a decline of tourists coming from Canada and Bangladesh.

Based on the analysis, the MHA shared the data in its latest annual report, which highlighted that countries like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia have shown resilience, with them showing an uptick in tourist numbers post-COVID. The number of people coming from Sri Lanka and Malaysia has also shown declining trends, it said.

According to the report the increase in visitors from Nepal and Singapore for the period between 2023 and 2024 reflected that, for many Asians, India happens to be a key tourist destination.

The MHA analysis has found that Nepal and Singapore have found a place in top 10 countries from where tourists are coming to India. Nepal accounted for 2,02,197 people coming to India and in case of Singapore the number was 2,00,708

It is, however, to be noted here that though foreign tourist traffic has significantly recovered, it still has not yet reached pre-COVID highs of the 2018-2019 levels.