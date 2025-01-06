India’s first ‘Generation Beta’ baby born in Mizoram

GUWAHATI: India’s first “Generation Beta” baby, named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, was born in Mizoram.

Generation Beta refers to children born between 2025 and 2039.

Frankie was born on January 1, 2025, at 12:03 am at the Synod Hospital at Durtlang of Mizoram capital Aizawl. According to the hospital authorities, he weighed 3.12 kg at the time of birth.

The mother, Ramzirmawii, was admitted to the hospital on December 31, 2024, at 6 pm. The woman was happy to give birth to the first Gen Beta boy of the country. Both were fine.

The happiness of Ramzirmawii and her husband, Remruatsanga Zadeng, doubled when they learned that Frankie was India’s first Gen Beta baby. The family resides in Aizawl’s Khatla East locality.