Jaipur police arrest 14 involved in question paper leak case

JAIPUR: Jaipur police have arrested 14 people involved in the leakage of a question paper of an online examination conducted by the National Seeds Corporation.

The investigation has unearthed a sophisticated cheating network and revealed an alarming collusion between candidates, computer lab operators, and examination centre employees.

Among those arrested are computer lab operators and candidates who indulged in malpractice by using advanced software and digital tools during the examination.

The police have confiscated key evidence including six admit cards, seven signed blank cheques, three laptops, a Wi-Fi router, a printer-scanner, and Rs 1,68,500 in cash.

Eight suspects were detained by Jaipur police, while the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended six others.

However, two key masterminds behind the operation remain at large, with authorities intensifying their search efforts.

Initial investigations revealed that the cheating gang employed MEID software and other digital equipment to solve examination papers in real-time. Candidates had paid Rs 50,000 upfront for such services.

The gang's network extends beyond this exam, as evidence indicates their involvement in other recruitment tests, including a Railway Protection Force examination conducted in December 2024 at a centre in Sikar.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated that the National Seeds Corporation's computerized recruitment exam was targeted by cheating gangs.