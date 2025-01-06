Mumbai Diary | Is Bhujbal and Sharad proximity unnerving Ajit?

Prioritising family time, taking charge can wait

After a recent cabinet expansion, 17 ministers chose to travel abroad with their families instead of assuming their roles in Mantralaya after the swearing-in and the winter session of the assembly in Nagpur. It is reported that, after the state elections and intense lobbying for ministerial positions, many ministers did not have the opportunity to spend time with their families. Additionally, some were dissatisfied with the ministries they were assigned, which led to a delay in taking charge of their respective departments. During a recent cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister urged his colleagues to assume their responsibilities immediately and work to fulfill the people’s agenda.