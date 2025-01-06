Mumbai Diary | Is Bhujbal and Sharad proximity unnerving Ajit?

Disgruntled NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, upset about being denied a ministry position by his party leader, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is seemingly rekindling his bond with his former boss, Sharad Pawar. At a recent public event, both Bhujbal and Sharad Pawar were observed enjoying each other’s company. Pawar was seen writing something down and handing it to Bhujbal, who reacted positively after reading it. At the same time, Bhujbal also shared the stage with CM Devendra Fadnavis, praising him during the event. This strategy appears to be putting pressure on Ajit Pawar while allowing Bhujbal to explore options.
Prioritising family time, taking charge can wait
After a recent cabinet expansion, 17 ministers chose to travel abroad with their families instead of assuming their roles in Mantralaya after the swearing-in and the winter session of the assembly in Nagpur. It is reported that, after the state elections and intense lobbying for ministerial positions, many ministers did not have the opportunity to spend time with their families. Additionally, some were dissatisfied with the ministries they were assigned, which led to a delay in taking charge of their respective departments. During a recent cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister urged his colleagues to assume their responsibilities immediately and work to fulfill the people’s agenda.
Fadnavis aims to eliminate VIP culture
In a move aimed at reducing the VIP culture, Devendra Fadnavis, in his third term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has decided to end the spending on flowers and garlands. Fadnavis, who also serves as the Home Minister, has instructed the police not to provide him with a guard of honor during his official visits. Additionally, he has issued strict orders to officers to refrain from bringing garlands and bouquets when meeting him. Similarly, his cabinet colleague and BJP minister, Nitesh Rane, has encouraged people not to bring garlands when greeting him as well.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com