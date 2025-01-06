Nine labourers trapped inside flooded coal mine in Assam

GUWAHATI: Nine labourers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to employees of the quarry, there were around 15 workers inside the mine, though the authorities did not confirm the number.

In a post on X, the CM listed the names of the trapped labourers -Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.