Ramayana at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from Jan 8

NEW DELHI: The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the largest annual gathering of the Indian diaspora, will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. The event will feature four themed exhibitions: the universal legacy of the Ramayana, the diaspora’s contribution to technology and Viksit Bharat, Indian migrants from Mandvi, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.
Prime Minister Naredra Modi will inaugurate the 18th edition of the convention on January 9 and the chief guest Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, will address the gathering virtually.
The convention serves as an important platform for engaging with the Indian diaspora and facilitating interactions among its members from across the globe many of who wield considerable influence in their countries of residence.
The theme for this year’s PBD Convention is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” celebrating the vital role of the diaspora in the development of a prosperous and developed India.
A large number of members from the Indian diaspora, representing over 50 countries, have registered to attend this prestigious event, an External Affairs ministry statement said.
In a special initiative, Prime Minister Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a dedicated tourist train for the Indian diaspora. The train will embark on a three-week journey from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, covering key religious and tourist destinations across India under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Another highlight of the event is four significant exhibitions: Vishwaroop Ram – The Universal Legacy of Ramayana: This exhibition will present the timeless epic of the Ramayana through a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms. Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat: This exhibition will highlight the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to global tech advances.
Spread and Evolution of the Indian Diaspora with a Focus on Mandvi to Muscat: This exhibition will showcase rare documents of Indian migrants from Mandvi, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman. Heritage and Culture of Odisha: This exhibition will delve into the rich cultural heritage of Odisha, showcasing its unique art forms and illustrious legacy.
President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session of the meet and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 to select members of the diaspora, recognising their contributions in various fields.
‘Pravasi Express’ for Indian diaspora tourists
In a special initiative, PM Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a dedicated tourist train for the Indian diaspora. The train will embark
on a three-week journey from Nizamuddi Railway Station in Delhi, covering key religious and tourist destinations across India under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana by the Ministry
of External Affairs.