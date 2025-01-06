Ramayana at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from Jan 8

NEW DELHI: The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the largest annual gathering of the Indian diaspora, will be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. The event will feature four themed exhibitions: the universal legacy of the Ramayana, the diaspora’s contribution to technology and Viksit Bharat, Indian migrants from Mandvi, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi will inaugurate the 18th edition of the convention on January 9 and the chief guest Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, will address the gathering virtually.