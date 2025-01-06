Seers from abroad to attend Mahakumb to ensure world peace

LUCKNOW: Saints and seers from abroad are expected to throng the banks of Sangam for Mahakumb to ensure world peace. They shall seek divine intervention to end the devastating war that has been raging between Russia and Ukraine for three years.

The Mela will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26.

As per the local sources, seers from Russia and Ukraine are likely to come in the same camp under Juna Akhara.

“They may chant and meditate together for peace,” says a Juna Akhara seer. A spiritual corridor made of wood and glass is in the process of construction to facilitate it.

The saints from foreign countries would come together and offer oblation in the same Havan Kund praying for world peace. As per mela sources, over a thousand foreign saints and seers are expected to participate in the Shivshakti Mahayagya.

The Triveni bank of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, famous in the Vedas and Puranas as the confluence of ideologies, different cultures and differences of opinion, will now also be a witness to the meeting of seers from two rivals sections.

According to the saints and seers in the camp of late Mahayogi Mahamandaleshwar Swami Somnath Giri alias Pilot Baba of Sripanch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the royal wooden cottages for the saints from abroad are being constructed facing each other in Sector-18 at Sangam Lower.

Under the guidance of Yogmata Mahamandaleshwar Keiko Aikawa alias Swami Kaila Mata of Japan, the monks from foreign countries will strive for world peace.

A double-storey spiritual corridor is being built near Havan Kund and Satsang Bhawan. Deluxe cottages with modern facilities are also being set up in it.

Royal saint residences are being built for Japanese, American, and Canadian saints as well as those from Switzerland, Australia and Nepal.

Along with the Satsang hall, the saint residences are equipped with luxury beds and other high-end facilities.

More than 50 saints from abroad coming to Mahakumbh have taken Sannyasa Diksha from Shri Panchadashnam Juna Akhara.

The Mahayagya for world peace will run from January 25 to 30.