Service to people is real worship of Mother India: RSS

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that worshiping “Mother India” is equal to serving people and protecting environment and biodiversity.

“Every person born in India has a natural culture of service. Worshiping Mother India means serving and protecting its people, land, forests, water and animals. Conservation and promotion of environment and biodiversity is the inspiration we get from worshiping Bharat Mata,” Bhagwat said at a function at Omkareshwar in MP.

“Just as Garuda got the blessing of becoming the vehicle of God by serving Mother India, we should be able to become the carrier of religion with the blessings of Mother India,” he said. Describing ‘grihastha ashram’ as the pivot of religion, the RSS chief said Indian family is one of the most unique creations of the universe.