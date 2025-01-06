'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities': Aero India 2025 to be held in Bengaluru from February 10-14

NEW DELHI: Asia's biggest aero show, Aero India 2025, to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, will have the broad theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

The Ministry of Defence said the event "will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign & Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process."

The five-day event, the 15th edition, will see the participation of leading Indian and foreign manufacturers, besides delegations from friendly nations. The 14th edition of Aero India, held in 2023, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The first three days of the event (February 10th, 11th & 12th) will be business days, while 13th & 14th have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show. The event includes both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the aerospace sector," the MoD said.

The event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round-Table, Manthan start-up event, breathtaking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

To facilitate dialogue towards strategic partnership with friendly countries, "India will host the Defence Ministers' Conclave on the theme 'BRIDGE -- Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement'. It encapsulates the dynamic geopolitical conditions and the path to mutual prosperity, which can be bridged through cooperation among nations with a shared vision of security and development," said the ministry.