Trade union politics back in J&K under civilian govt

SRINAGAR: The employees’ union of the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced plans to protest on January 17, demanding the fulfillment of their requests, marking the resurgence of trade union politics under civilian governance.
Despite a ban issued by the Lt Governor administration in November 2023 preventing employees from participating in protests and strikes, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC) has called for the demonstration.
JKECC president Shah Fayaz accused the government of neglecting serious concerns voiced by employees, including issues related to Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), discrepancies in the salaries of NHM employees and contractual college lecturers, as well as the non-release of the General Provident Fund (GP Fund), unpaid medical reimbursements, and the regularization of employees.
“We have made numerous representations to the government highlighting our issues, but there has been no response. Therefore, we are left with no choice but to protest. The timing of the agitation may be adjusted by a day, either earlier or later,” he stated. Fayaz mentioned that protesters would gather at Sheri Kashmir Park and march towards Press Colony in Lal Chowk.
Following the abrogation, the government has adopted a firmer stance towards its workforce and implemented various restrictions. The employees have also been forbidden from criticizing government policies and activities.
Asked whether employees can stage protests after the November 2023 government order banning protests and strikes by employees, Fayaz said, “We have given the protest call. We are writing to all concerned quarters. Let us see”.
The Lt Governor administration had invoked Rule 20(ii) of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.
“If the issues are not resolved, the employees will resort to staging a protest. Had the government addressed these matters, there would have been no need for a protest,” he said.
Protests not allowed
The Lt Governor administration had invoked Rule 20(ii) of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.