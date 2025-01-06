Trade union politics back in J&K under civilian govt

Following the abrogation, the government has adopted a firmer stance towards its workforce and implemented various restrictions. The employees have also been forbidden from criticizing government policies and activities.

Asked whether employees can stage protests after the November 2023 government order banning protests and strikes by employees, Fayaz said, “We have given the protest call. We are writing to all concerned quarters. Let us see”.

The Lt Governor administration had invoked Rule 20(ii) of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.