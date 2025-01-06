UP teen makes fake ID in name of Muslim classmate, threatens to bomb Mahakumbh festival

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police contingent deployed for Mahakumbh, detained a teenager from Purnia district of neighbouring Bihar for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the religious congregation starting January 13 in Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.
The 17-year old, a class 11 student, who is a Hindu and belongs to Shadiganj area in Bhawanipur police jurisdiction of Purnia district, was held for allegedly posting some objectionable content on social media threatening to conduct blasts at Mahakumbh killing the devotees.
As per the police sources, the boy intended to settle scores with one of his classmates, who is a Muslim, so he created a fake profile in the name of his rival to post the bomb blast threat.
According to Kumbh Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, a joint team of Mela police and cyber cell, reached the accused who is an active social media user, while tracing his IP address and detained the minor from Purnia district of Bihar.
“The accused made a fake ID account in the name of his classmate and uploaded a derogatory and inflammatory post threatening to kill at least 1,000 devotees at Maha Kumbh,” said the SSP.
After the case gained widespread attention following media reports, it was discovered that accused had fled to Nepal. However, as he returned to Bihar, the police were able to arrest him with the help of their Bihar counterparts.
He said that an FIR was lodged under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (NSA) and IT Act at Mela Kotwali police station in Prayagraj. Three joint teams were into the investigations of the case.
The SSP added that the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, was sent to a remand home.
“Senior police officials will quiz the accused to compile more information regarding the threat and take action accordingly once the accused is brought back to Prayagraj,” the SSP said.