Uttarakhand CM Dhami connects with locals on scenic strolls through foothills of Mussourie

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has a deep-seated appreciation for the natural beauty and stunning landscapes of his state. Seizing every opportunity to immerse himself in these picturesque surroundings, he often takes leisurely strolls on foot, opting to forgo any entourage or governmental formalities.
A picturesque scene unfolded Sunday morning as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a family stroll in the foothills of Mussoorie, just eight kilometres from the capital. Accompanied by his wife Geeta and their two children, Diwakar and Prabhakar, the Chief Minister took to the footpath leading to Jhari Pani.
In a bid to assess the basic amenities and challenges faced by tourists and pedestrians, CM Dhami ventured into the picturesque area of Mussoorie.
“It’s essential for us to understand the ground realities and ensure that our visitors have a pleasant experience,” Dhami remarked, directing his observations to Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, who joined the walk.
This family excursion not only showcased the natural beauty of the region but also emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing local infrastructure. Dhami's hands-on approach reflects a determination to address the needs of both residents and tourists, ensuring that Mussoorie remains a welcoming destination for all.
During these excursions, he interacts with people he meets along the way as if he were just another tourist exploring the region. He also introduces himself to the locals with great politeness, often saying, "I am Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Servant (Chief Minister) of your state." This was evident again on Sunday morning when he embarked on a similar journey. Chief Minister Dhami's recent outing drew significant attention as he embarked on a trek along the Mussoorie road with his family on Sunday morning, surprising many locals.
Trekking on foot from Shahenshahi Ashram via Old Rajpur Road to Jharipani, he enjoyed a cup of tea while appreciating the scenic views and discussing observed issues with officials along the route. "I believe in connecting with the people and understanding their needs," Dhami emphasised, underscoring the importance of local feedback for improving tourism and infrastructure in the region. In an initiative aimed at enhancing the trekking experience in the region, Dhami has directed the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority to preserve the natural aesthetics of the trekking path while developing essential amenities for visitors.
"Basic facilities such as seating areas, food and beverage options, and restrooms should be established for trekkers, tourists, and the general public arriving from across the country and abroad," CM Dhami stated.