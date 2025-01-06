Uttarakhand CM Dhami connects with locals on scenic strolls through foothills of Mussourie

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has a deep-seated appreciation for the natural beauty and stunning landscapes of his state. Seizing every opportunity to immerse himself in these picturesque surroundings, he often takes leisurely strolls on foot, opting to forgo any entourage or governmental formalities.

A picturesque scene unfolded Sunday morning as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a family stroll in the foothills of Mussoorie, just eight kilometres from the capital. Accompanied by his wife Geeta and their two children, Diwakar and Prabhakar, the Chief Minister took to the footpath leading to Jhari Pani.

In a bid to assess the basic amenities and challenges faced by tourists and pedestrians, CM Dhami ventured into the picturesque area of Mussoorie.

“It’s essential for us to understand the ground realities and ensure that our visitors have a pleasant experience,” Dhami remarked, directing his observations to Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, who joined the walk.

This family excursion not only showcased the natural beauty of the region but also emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing local infrastructure. Dhami's hands-on approach reflects a determination to address the needs of both residents and tourists, ensuring that Mussoorie remains a welcoming destination for all.