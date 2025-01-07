30 arch gates to offer divine experience to devotees at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Teerthraj Prayagraj, one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in India, is all set to welcome the devotees to the world’s one of the biggest congregations -- Mahakumbh -- from January 13.

30 mythological arch gates are being erected in Mahakumbh Nagar to create an immersive 'Devlok' (heavenly) experience for the devotees.

As soon as entering the mela arena -- the Mahakumbh Nagar -- the pilgrims will be greeted by the 14 well-decorated gates created on the theme of 14 Ratnas.

Ratnas are mythologically believed to have emerged as a consequence of Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) by both the Devtas (Gods) and Danawa (demons).

Be it the Damru of Lord Shiva, the majestic Kachhapa, the turtle of Samudra Manthan fame or the Nandi (the bull vahana of Lord Shiva), the gates have been created on special themes adding spiritual vibrancy to the Mela area.