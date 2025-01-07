30 arch gates to offer divine experience to devotees at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Teerthraj Prayagraj, one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in India, is all set to welcome the devotees to the world’s one of the biggest congregations -- Mahakumbh -- from January 13.
30 mythological arch gates are being erected in Mahakumbh Nagar to create an immersive 'Devlok' (heavenly) experience for the devotees.
As soon as entering the mela arena -- the Mahakumbh Nagar -- the pilgrims will be greeted by the 14 well-decorated gates created on the theme of 14 Ratnas.
Ratnas are mythologically believed to have emerged as a consequence of Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) by both the Devtas (Gods) and Danawa (demons).
Be it the Damru of Lord Shiva, the majestic Kachhapa, the turtle of Samudra Manthan fame or the Nandi (the bull vahana of Lord Shiva), the gates have been created on special themes adding spiritual vibrancy to the Mela area.
In consonance with the vision of presenting one of the most majestic and spiritually elevating mela so far, special arrangements are being made to welcome devotees from across the globe.
“The intent is to provide the devotees a surreal spiritual feel of a divine realm,” says a Mela official.
Talented artisans from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have been put to service to bring all 30 uniquely crafted arches to the ground.
The 14 well-decorated gates created on the theme of 14 Ratnas (gems) will also include Airavat (the white elephant of Lord Indra), Kamdhenu cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Chandrama, Sharang bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and Amrit (elixir).
The colossal Nandi Gate and the giant Damru of Lord Shiva measuring 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height will be major attractions.
A large team of artisans is currently giving the finishing touches to the percussion masterpiece.
“With the advancement of preparations for the mega event, the entire area of Mahakumbh Nagar has started throbbing with positive energy and resonating with Vedic chants,” said a Mela official.