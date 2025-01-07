7-year-old girl killed in IED blast in West Singhbhum

RANCHI: A seven-year-old tribal girl was killed in an IED blast after she stepped over a pressure bomb planted by the Maoists in Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am on Tuesday. The location comes under the Radhabeda forest in the Tirilposi village under the Jaraikela police station.

The deceased girl was identified as the daughter of Sanika Gagarai, a resident of the Tirilposi police station area in Jaraikela of West Singhbhum.