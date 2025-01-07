Bombay HC seeks govt reply on tourist vehicles blocking tigress' path in Maharashtra sanctuary

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court has taken a dim view of an incident where safari vehicles carrying tourists obstructed the movement of a tigress and her cubs in Maharashtra's Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary on New Year's eve.

Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi of the HC's Nagpur bench on Monday issued notice to the state's principal chief conservator of forests and sought a detailed affidavit on action taken and preventive measures.

The bench will hear the plea on Wednesday.

In the viral videos of the December 31, 2024 incident, safari vehicles are seen crowding around the tigress, identified as F-2, and her five cubs from both sides of a road in the buffer zone of the sanctuary here to help tourists capture their photos and videos.

The HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the videos and news reports on the incident.

The state forest department on Monday suspended four drivers and guides involved in the incident for three months.

A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on the gypsy SUV drivers, while nature guides have been fined Rs 1,000 each.

Besides, cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.