BSF allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of Centre's blueprint: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged a significant influx of infiltrators entering Bengal from Bangladesh and urged the Border Security Force (BSF) to address the issue.

Banerjee also called upon residents of bordering districts to remain vigilant and report any unknown persons residing in their areas to the police.

Recently, Mamata had accused central forces of allowing infiltration from Bangladesh to destabilise the State.

Calling it the Centre's "nefarious blueprint," she alleged that the BSF, which is tasked with guarding the India-Bangladesh border, was permitting infiltration and subjecting women to harassment.

Her remarks come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that infiltration from Bangladesh was disrupting peace in West Bengal. The issue has emerged as a flashpoint between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.