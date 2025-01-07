BSF allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of Centre's blueprint: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged a significant influx of infiltrators entering Bengal from Bangladesh and urged the Border Security Force (BSF) to address the issue.
Banerjee also called upon residents of bordering districts to remain vigilant and report any unknown persons residing in their areas to the police.
Recently, Mamata had accused central forces of allowing infiltration from Bangladesh to destabilise the State.
Calling it the Centre's "nefarious blueprint," she alleged that the BSF, which is tasked with guarding the India-Bangladesh border, was permitting infiltration and subjecting women to harassment.
Her remarks come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that infiltration from Bangladesh was disrupting peace in West Bengal. The issue has emerged as a flashpoint between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.
"The BSF is allowing infiltration into Bengal from different areas and torturing women. The TMC does not control the borders; it is the BSF's responsibility. If someone accuses the TMC of facilitating infiltration, I will point out that the border security lies with the Centre," Mamata said.
The Chief Minister also said she had instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate and identify locations where infiltration was allegedly being enabled.
"The police and the Centre already have all the information. I have received inputs from DGP Rajiv Kumar and local sources. I will write a strong letter to the Centre regarding this," she added.
Emphasising her desire for peace in Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, she remarked, "We have no enmity, but criminals are being allowed into Bengal. They commit crimes and then cross back into Bangladesh. The BSF is facilitating this, and the Centre is complicit."