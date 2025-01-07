Difficult to define 'freebie', Election Commission's 'hands tied': CEC Rajiv Kumar

NEW DELHI: It is very difficult to define what a "freebie" is and the Election Commission's "hands are tied" on the issue as it is subjudice, CEC Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

He also said it was "high time" that "accepted and legal answers" were found.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar was addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the assembly polls in Delhi.

Asked about political parties announcing freebies during election campaigns, he said the matter was subjudice and referred to a court judgment that had held freebies were not "disallowed".

"What is freebie for me may be an entitlement for someone else. It is very difficult to define what a freebie is," Kumar said.