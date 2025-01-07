Dr V Narayanan appointed as new ISRO chief, to assume role on January 14

Dr V Narayanan has been appointed as the next Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

He will take over charge from S Somanath on January 14.

A Distinguished Scientist at ISRO, Dr Narayanan is presently serving as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

With nearly four decades of experience, he has contributed significantly to India's space program, particularly in the field of rocket and spacecraft propulsion.