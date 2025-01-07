From panchayat to Parliament, Birla urges women to use AI for innovation

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) to embrace Artificial Intelligence and innovation in order to make their areas more people-oriented.
Speaking at the ‘Panchayat se Parliament 2.0’ programme held at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Birla stressed the importance of technological advancements to drive sustainable development and improve governance at the grassroots level.
The event was organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
More than 500 women PRI representatives from 22 states and Union Territories participated, with the gathering serving as a platform to reaffirm India’s commitment to women-led development and grassroots empowerment.
In his address, Birla underscored the transformative power of women’s leadership in strengthening India’s democracy, emphasizing that the inclusion of women — especially those from rural and tribal communities — is crucial for socio-economic change.
Emphasizing the importance of women’s leadership in addressing rural issues such as clean drinking water, sanitation, and education, Birla also praised the entrepreneurial spirit of tribal women.
Many of them have been creating self-reliant villages through initiatives in traditional crafts, online businesses, and local production, he said, and called for more support to ensure that these women-led enterprises reach global markets, contributing to economic growth while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.
The Speaker also highlighted the positive impact of women’s leadership at the panchayat level, where sensitive and effective solutions are developed to address local challenges.