From panchayat to Parliament, Birla urges women to use AI for innovation

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) to embrace Artificial Intelligence and innovation in order to make their areas more people-oriented.

Speaking at the ‘Panchayat se Parliament 2.0’ programme held at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Birla stressed the importance of technological advancements to drive sustainable development and improve governance at the grassroots level.

The event was organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies in collaboration with the National Commission for Women and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.