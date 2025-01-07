Gujarat man held for clicking photos of Ram temple in Ayodhya with cameras hidden in specs

LUCKNOW: A man from Gujarat was arrested on Monday after he was found clicking pictures of the Ram temple in Ayodhya using a pair of cameras attached to his spectacles. He was held for violating the ban on photography and videography at the religious site.
The man, identified as Jani Jaikumar, is from Vadodara. He managed to cross multiple checkpoints on the Ram Janmabhoomi path and reached near the Singhdwar of the temple complex, said a security official while talking to media persons on Tuesday.
Security personnel at the temple sprung into action after noticing a light flashing in his spectacles.
“He was spotted taking photos with the camera-equipped glasses, which caught the attention of security personnel when the camera light flashed,” said a police official in Ayodhya.
"The youth was immediately taken into custody after the suspicious device was discovered. The glasses, equipped with cameras on both sides and a button for capturing images, are valued at approximately Rs 50,000," said SP (Security) Balramachari Dubey.
He added that Anurag Bajpai, an SSF jawan, who detained the man, will be rewarded for his vigilance.
The detained youth, reportedly a businessman, was being interrogated by the authorities, he said.
The temple was built after years of legal battle which ended in 2019, with the Supreme Court allocating the disputed land for the construction of a Hindu temple, while granting a piece of land nearby to Muslims for a mosque. The temple was opened for darshan a day after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.