Gujarat man held for clicking photos of Ram temple in Ayodhya with cameras hidden in specs

LUCKNOW: A man from Gujarat was arrested on Monday after he was found clicking pictures of the Ram temple in Ayodhya using a pair of cameras attached to his spectacles. He was held for violating the ban on photography and videography at the religious site.

The man, identified as Jani Jaikumar, is from Vadodara. He managed to cross multiple checkpoints on the Ram Janmabhoomi path and reached near the Singhdwar of the temple complex, said a security official while talking to media persons on Tuesday.

Security personnel at the temple sprung into action after noticing a light flashing in his spectacles.

“He was spotted taking photos with the camera-equipped glasses, which caught the attention of security personnel when the camera light flashed,” said a police official in Ayodhya.