Indian startups shine at CES 2025 with groundbreaking innovations

This year, startups and entrepreneurs from India will showcase their tech products and offerings at the tradeshow.

"The Indian tech story is a fascinating story," Kelley said, adding that India is increasingly becoming a key global player with growing importance in the global technology ecosystem.

He noted that many global firms are partnering with Indian companies to develop technologies for both the Indian and global markets, and one sees that play out at CES.

"The Indian tech story, I think it's really fascinating because again, it's more advanced technologies, more sophisticated types of technologies. It's a lot of homegrown technologies," he said.

During a press conference earlier, in response to a question by PTI, Kelley noted that in 2024, CES had the "first Indian pavilion on the show floor."

"It was really exciting to see some of the smaller Indian enterprises showing up at CES for the first time. That is what CES provides — an opportunity for companies, large and small, to really showcase their technologies, products and solutions to the entire world.

"And so we hope that the Indian story continues to grow at CES. The Indian story is a very exciting story. It's something we follow closely, and we hope that continues to grow over the years to come," he said.

According to exhibitor information on the CES website, several Indian companies, startups, and trade promotion organisations will participate in the event.