Organisation opposing disposal of Carbide waste at Pithampur warns of fresh agitation

DHAR (MP): A local organisation opposing the disposal of the Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur area on Tuesday said it would move the Supreme Court or launch a fresh agitation if the state government went ahead with its plan.

Pithampur, a large industrial hub in Dhar district, witnessed violent protests last week after 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the defunct factory in Bhopal was brought to Ramky Enviro unit for incineration.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to take steps within six weeks for the disposal of the waste by following safety protocols.

Hemant Hirole, convener of Pithampur Bachao Samiti which is leading the protests, on Tuesday claimed the high court's order was in line with the sentiments of the local people who do not want the toxic waste to be incinerated in the vicinity of the town.

Notably, the high court did not give any direction as to whether the government should opt for a different site to dispose of the waste which was lying around at the defunct pesticide factory of Union Carbide in Bhopal for 40 years after the December 1984 gas leak tragedy.

Hirole said the local people want that the waste be transported somewhere else by creating a green corridor for its safe and speedy movement, similar to the corridor created when it was brought to Pithampur, 220 km from Bhopal.