Punjab police arrest persons connected with firing cases in Tarn Taran district, drug trafficking in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested two associates of foreign-based gangster Prabhdeep Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal, solving at least two firing incidents in Tarn Taran district. The accused were arrested after a brief encounter at Valtoha in the district. Parallely, the state police dismantled a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of four individuals and seized 5 kg of heroin from their possession in Amritsar.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday that those arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh alias Karan, a resident of Toot village in Tarn Taran and Gurlaljit Singh alias Laali, a resident of Bhangala village in Tarn Taran.

The police have also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with live cartridges and empty bullet shells from their possession, besides impounding their Honda Activa scooter, which they were riding.

As per the information, both the accused persons were running an extortion racket on the directions of their handler Prabh Dasuwal, who is associated with the Ghanshyampuria gang and were involved in two firing incidents.

The recent firing incident took place at a Medical Store in Gharyala village on January 1 this year and another firing incident took place at Valtoha wherein they targeted Arhtiya (commission agent) to demand extortion of Rs 20 lakh on December 2 last year.

Yadav said that following the incident, Tarn Taran Police launched a special operation and acting on technical aspects and human intelligence identified the accused persons involved in both cases.

Acting on the tip-off about the accused persons who were roaming in the area of Valtoha, a police team led by SP Investigation Ajayraj Singh, DSP Investigation Rajinder Minhas and DSP Bhikhiwind Preet Inder Singh followed the trail and managed to locate them. Both accused started firing at the police party, he said, adding that the police fired back in self-defence.