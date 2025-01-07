Rename India Gate to Bharat Mata Dwar: BJP minority morcha to PM

NEW DELHI: BJP’s minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename the historic India Gate as ‘Bharat Mata Dwar’ to foster nationalism and promote Indian culture.

In his letter, Siddiqui asserted that the Modi government has taken steps to heal the wounds inflicted by “Mughal invaders” and “British robbers” by eliminating remnants of colonial rule and renaming various places and institutions to align with Indian cultural values.

Speaking to this newspaper, Siddiqui pointed out, “There is no denying the fact that renaming India Gate as ‘Bharat Mata Dwar’ will be a true tribute to thousands of patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country, and to all those patriots whose names are inscribed on its structure.”