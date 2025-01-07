Train link in J&K to be extended to border dists: Sinha

SRINAGAR: Ahead of direct train connectivity between Kashmir and Delhi, the train service in J&K will be further extended to border town of Uri and Kupwara in north Kashmir and border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. It will connect the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under consideration for new railway lines.

“For Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways is spearheading a new era of development and integration. The prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will seamlessly connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari which will boost tourism, trade, and employment opportunities in the region,” Sinha said.

He said several transformative projects are in the pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir. The extension of the rail link to the border town of Uri and border districts will generate employment for the locals and improve connectivity.