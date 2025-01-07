Train link in J&K to be extended to border dists: Sinha

SRINAGAR: Ahead of direct train connectivity between Kashmir and Delhi, the train service in J&K will be further extended to border town of Uri and Kupwara in north Kashmir and border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. It will connect the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under consideration for new railway lines.
“For Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways is spearheading a new era of development and integration. The prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will seamlessly connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari which will boost tourism, trade, and employment opportunities in the region,” Sinha said.
He said several transformative projects are in the pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir. The extension of the rail link to the border town of Uri and border districts will generate employment for the locals and improve connectivity.
The link to Uri and border districts would also help in the mobility of the troops deployed at the LoC and other forward areas of J&K. It would help with quick transportation of troops and military hardware.
The L-G also said that DPR is also under examination for the new line between Pathankot-Leh (664kms), Bilaspur-Manali-Leh (489kms) and doubling of Baramulla-Banihal line.
“By linking key towns and regions, these projects promise to unlock the region’s untapped potential and boost local economies,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Omar Abdullah said creation of Jammu Railway division is a historic moment. He allayed fears of Jammu that it would suffer losses due to direct train connectivity between Kashmir and Delhi. “I want to assure people that rail connectivity to Kashmir will benefit Jammu. It will increase trade, tourism and connectivity of Jammu,” he said.
Maintaining that trade and industry in J&K would benefit from train connectivity, Omar said job opportunities will increase with the new railway division in Jammu.