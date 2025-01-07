Two criminals killed in Patna police encounter,one arrested

PATNA: In the early hours of Tuesday, two notorious criminals were killed, and another was arrested following a gunfight with police in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna district.

A police sub-inspector, Vivek Kumar, sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and has been admitted to AIIMS-Patna for treatment.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team cordoned off the Hinduni locality under the Phulwarisharif police station jurisdiction and launched a search operation. The criminals, hiding in a makeshift house after parking their vehicle outside, opened fire on the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated.

Superintendent of Police Patna (West), Sharat RS, confirmed that two criminals sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and later succumbed. They were rushed to a nearby primary health center, where doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Vivek and Laldahin, both residents of Nalanda district. The police reported that the duo was involved in several cases of house robbery and dacoity in the Patna and Nalanda districts.

Another gang member, identified as Mantoo, surrendered to the police. However, 8–10 other members of the gang managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense fog in the area.

A forensic team visited the scene to collect samples for examination. Police recovered several used and live cartridges, along with illegal pistols, from the site. According to the police, the criminals had gathered in Hinduni village with plans to commit a dacoity at a nearby house.

This incident comes on the heels of another police operation on January 4, in which a notorious criminal, Sushil Mochi, was killed during a gunfight at Tarbari village in Purnea district. Mochi, who had a bounty of ₹2 lakh on his head, was wanted in over three dozen cases of murder, loot, and dacoity across Bihar and West Bengal.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members who escaped during the Phulwarisharif encounter.