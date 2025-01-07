UGC norms lift cap on contract teacher hiring

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released draft guidelines for recruiting Vice Chancellors at universities. The guidelines allow direct appointment of industry experts and senior professionals from public sector.
The current guidelines allow academicians with at least 10 years of experience as professors or in prominent research or academic administrative roles to be eligible for the V-C post. But now, the new norms propose that those with at least 10 years of senior-level experience in industry, public administration, public policy, or even PSUs can also be considered for the job.
The draft guidelines, released on Monday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also seek to amend norms for hiring faculty in varsities.
According to the draft, individuals can qualify for faculty positions based on their performance in a subject of their choice in UGC-NET, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines.
“This is an important flexibility to remove rigid subject boundaries and allow faculty applicants to transition across disciplines, creating a more multi-disciplinary eco-system within University campuses as envisaged in NEP 2020,” UGC chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.
“The 2025 UGC regulations aim to transform how faculty members are recruited and promoted in Indian HEIs by introducing changes that enhance flexibility, inclusivity, and excellence in faculty recruitment and career progression,” he added.
The new guidelines, which were posted on the UGC website for stakeholders’ comments, will amend the norms for hiring faculty members in universities. They will allow people having a postgraduate degree in Master of Engineering (M.E) or Masters of Technology (MTech) with at least 55 percent marks to directly get recruited to the Assistant professor level without qualifying UGC NET.
The draft norms will also permit candidates to teach based on their highest academic specialisation. For example, a candidate with a PhD in chemistry, despite holding a bachelor’s in mathematics and a master’s in physics, would qualify to teach chemistry.
“These regulations also facilitate the selection of faculty members from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. The primary objective of these regulations is to broaden the horizon and freedom and flexibility so that faculty members can excel in areas they are passionate about. The revised regulations ensure that contributions to knowledge and community, rather than rigid qualifications, are valued,” Kumar said.
