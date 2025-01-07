Vinod Tawde dismisses rumours of JD(U)-RJD alliance; reaffirms NDA’s stability in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Vinod Tawde, the BJP’s national general secretary and Bihar BJP in-charge, has expressed confidence in the stability and continuity of the JD (U)-led NDA government in Bihar.

Amid rumours suggesting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might once again switch his party’s alliance and join the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan after 14 January, Tawde asserted, “There is no doubt about the continuation of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.”

Tawde outrightly dismissed the rumours as a deliberate attempt by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to create a rift within the NDA.

Speaking to this newspaper, Tawde here said, “The NDA government in Bihar will complete its full term. There is no doubt about it.” He accused the RJD of using its social media networks to spread such baseless speculations, with the intent of causing a rift in the alliance.

The NDA coalition in Bihar, which includes JD(U) and BJP as key constituents, has been facing periodic speculation about its stability ever since Nitish Kumar returned from Delhi without calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other senior BJP leader, including Home Minister Amit Shah, after paying tributes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.