‘WAVES already making waves across genres’

Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Gaurav Dwivedi is highly satisfied with the initial response to the public broadcaster’s recently launched OTT service — WAVES. Within a month, it recorded one million downloads. In an interview with Parvez Sultan, Dwivedi also discussed Doordarshan’s (DD) content-improvement plans and the Prasar Bharati-Shabd news service. Excerpts:
Finally, Prasar Bharati’s WAVES is live. What is your take on the response?
The OTTs are designed for a selective audience; social groups, classes or specific language-speaking populations. After some time, they expand their reach. But our role is that of a public broadcaster, and we don’t have target audiences. We should reach out to everyone.
Our previous experiences taught us that things work with the help of partnerships. In the beginning, Doordarshan (DD) was the only channel. We produced programmes but also sourced serials from outside.
DD is known for programmes such as Hum Log, Mahabharata, and Ramayan, produced by outsiders. Similarly, it happened with our radio service and Free Dish. If there was Hawa Mahal, Binaca Geetmala was also popular. On Free Dish, we are not showing DD channels only.
Our experience is that these ideas succeeded in collaboration. We believe that our basic role, the exchange of information, knowledge and entertainment should be democratised to the maximum. Whether it was television, radio or Free Dish, we have played this role. We have exactly replicated this for OTT. We have brought programmes from outside.
WAVES is at the initial stage. So far, the response has been good. We are observing how we will proceed, understanding what our audiences want to watch, and exploring more partnerships. We have a robust slate of partners and content; the idea is to only go forward from here.
Has Prasar Bharati decided to partner with more entities to improve the OTT further?
We already have prominent titles like ‘Monkey King’ editions and collaborators such as Eros International and Sri Adhikari brothers. We realise this is an ever-evolving process and are constantly discussing with new collaborators and creators.
Is the focus on fresh content?
Absolutely, content forms the core of the platform and because our aim is to cater to the width and breadth of the nation, We will always partner for fresh content. For example, if we telecast a film of Raj Kapoor, you watch it and if you want to see his other films, you will not wait for us to show the movies. OTT is the platform. You may find many Raj Kapoor films. So, OTT has to be a mix of fresh and old, previously released content. So we are forging partnerships on both counts. We have new programmes like Fauji 2 (the sequel to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fauji series of 1989) and Kakabhushundi Ramayan. These are new and contemporary content but have a legacy- old connection.
Nobody can afford only fresh content. However, planning is underway for many new things.
Do you think there is a need to upgrade or improve DD’s content?
Improvement always happens at DD. It is a continuous process. When there was no channel other than the DD, there was no competition. The colour telecast was introduced for a better experience. Later on, DD Metro was launched. Then also there was no other channel. What was the need to start another service then? But it was introduced.
Improvement is an incessant cycle. Let’s take an example from cinema. There are three main versions of Devdas in Hindi: KL Sehgal, Dilip Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. Why was the film based on the same story made thrice? Because the audience changed. Filmmakers planned the content as the taste of the audience evolved.
What is the response to Prasar Bharati’s news service-- PB-Shabd?
TThe service already has close to 1,700 subscribers. We are putting out many news items, and they’re being picked up, too. Some newspapers at state and district levels don’t have enough resources to acquire high-priced content. Shabd is a medium that provides them with content.
A media organisation would prefer to get and use authentic, verified, source-based information from an agency that can be used rather than unverified sources. Shabd is an attempt in this direction.
The initial or trial subscription was free for one year. Will it be chargeable after a year?
Our primary objective as a public service broadcaster is to ensure that accurate information is made available to the public. Monetisation is essential, but it is still secondary to our statutory responsibility. We are in the process of obtaining feedback and suggestions for making Shabd more user-friendly and attuned to the requirements of our partner media organisations.
DD produced a historical show titled ‘Swaraj — Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’. Prasar Bharati has also signed an agreement with the Assam government to produce a TV series on the legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan. What is behind these series?
We simply don’t want to telecast only programmes similar to those on other networks. The idea is that our people should know the grandness of our country and its history. There are individuals who made immense contributions to that. They should be brought to prominence. Many of us don’t have any idea about them.