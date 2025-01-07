Woman dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh over digital arrest menace

BHOPAL: A middle-aged woman teacher died by suicide after falling into the trap of cyber fraudsters in the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh.

The suicide is suspected to have been triggered by trauma created due to a digital arrest menace. Reportedly, she was lured by online options that promised big money through the auction of old currency notes and coins.

Reshma Pandey (40) belongs to Panni village of Mauganj district. She was an Atithi Shikshak (guest teacher) at a government school.