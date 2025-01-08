Akali Dal calls working committee meet on January 10 to decide on party chief Badal’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called a working committee meeting on January 10 to take a call on accepting the resignation of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and start the new membership drive of the party. A delegation of party leaders on Wednesday met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh who had recently taken strong objection to the party's non-compliance with its verdict seeking Badal's resignation.

After the meeting, party vice president Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said that the SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar has convened a meeting of the party’s Working Committee on January 10 to take a decision on the resignation submitted by president Sukhbir Singh Badal as well as holding a membership drive to pave the way for restructuring of the party through organizational elections besides discussing all important issues related to the state.

Cheema said the meeting of the working committee would be held at the party head office.

The working president of the party Balwinder Singh Bhunder said, "I can only say that the meeting of working committee of the party has been called on January 10 and all the issues facing the party will be discussed in the meeting."