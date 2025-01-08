Arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur's Thoubal

IMPHAL: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Wednesday.

The seized items include a pistol, a mortar, a hand grenade, and live rounds of ammunition, they added.

The recovery was made during search operations at Irong Tangkhul village, near Hangoilok in the district, on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police arrested an active member of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) from Bishnupur district, the officer said.

The 26-year-old was apprehended from the Sunusiphai area on Tuesday, he added.