'Assault on state rights', CPI(M) flags UGC draft regulations on appointing VCs; seeks withdrawal

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday said the University Grants Commission's draft regulations 2025 contains a provision which is a "direct assault" on state rights on the question of selecting vice-chancellors (VCs) for state-run universities, and demanded that it should be withdrawn.

The new guidelines give the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, the power to appoint a committee to select the vice-chancellor, the CPI(M) Politburo said in a statement, claiming that it is happening in the backdrop of governors "arbitrarily" appointing VCs in some "opposition-ruled states".

"The draft UGC regulations 2025 contains a provision which is a direct assault on the rights of states on the question of selecting vice-chancellors in state-run universities," the statement said.

"The guidelines give the governor-cum-chancellor the power to appoint a three-member selection committee in which the chancellor's nominee will also be the chairperson. This is happening in the backdrop of governors acting arbitrarily in appointing vice-chancellors in some opposition-ruled states," the CPI(M) said.