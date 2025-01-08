Complaints of sudden hair loss from Buldhana villages; authorities testing water

BULDHANA: People from several villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have complained of sudden hair loss, leading to baldness within a few days, prompting authorities to initiate testing of local water sources for possible contamination.

A health department team began a survey in the villages on Tuesday after the issue came to light.

The team has started medical treatment for the affected individuals, Shegaon health officer Dr. Deepali Bahekar told reporters.

As many as 30 people from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka were found to be suffering from hair loss and baldness during the survey conducted by the Zilla Parishad's health department, officials said.

The department has begun medical treatment for the patients based on their symptoms, and advice from skincare specialists is also being sought, Bahekar added on Tuesday.

Water samples from these villages are being sent for tests to check for possible contamination, a Zilla Parishad health official confirmed.